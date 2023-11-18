Real madrid’s Bellingham wins 2023 Golden Boy award

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been awarded the 2023 Golden Boy award after a stunning start to life at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old beat Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons to pick up the award that recognises players under the age of 21.

Bellingham is the top scorer in LaLiga with 10 goals in 11 matches and has netted another three in as many appearances in the Champions League, after moving to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund in June for a reported initial fee of 103 million euros ($112 million).