Ronaldo, Fernandes send Portugal to World Cup

Bruno Fernandes fired Portugal to the 2022 World Cup by scoring twice in a 2-0 victory over Italy's conquerors North Macedonia on Tuesday.

Italy's shock exit had North Macedonia dreaming of their first ever appearance at a World Cup finals but Portugal and Fernandes proved a step too far in Porto.

Fernandes eased Portuguese nerves at the Estadio do Dragao by finishing off Cristiano Ronaldo's pass in the first half and then made the win more comfortable in the second, latching onto an inch-perfect cross from the excellent Diogo Jota.

The victory means Portugal extend their run of qualifying for six out of six World Cups since the turn of the century while Ronaldo is on course for his fifth, aged 37.