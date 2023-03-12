Haaland hits winner for Man City, Liverpool revival ended by Bournemouth

Manchester City needed an Erling Haaland penalty 12 minutes from time to see off Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday as Liverpool's resurgence proved short-lived after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Victory takes City to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play at Fulham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men dominated for almost the entire 94 minutes at a sodden Selhurst Park, but were headed for another major blow to their title defence until Ilkay Gundogan was chopped down inside the box by Michael Olise.

Haaland kept his cool to roll home his 34th goal of the season from the spot.

"I enjoy it, this is England, this is what I have watched my whole life," said Haaland on challenging for his first Premier League title.