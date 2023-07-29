Juventus kicked out of Europe over financial rules breach

Juventus were kicked out of next season’s Europa Conference League on Friday for breaching financial fair play rules, UEFA announced.

The Italian giants were also fined €20 million ($22 million) with half that amount suspended.

“Juventus violated UEFA’s regulatory framework...and it was decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition,” said a UEFA statement.

European football’s governing body said the €10 million additional fine will only be applied if the 2023, 2024 and 2025 financial years do not meet their accounting requirements.