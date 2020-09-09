Six new faces to watch in the English Premier League

Lionel Messi will not be lighting up the Premier League next season after reluctantly deciding to stay at Barcelona, but some of the world's most sought-after talent has arrived.

Here are six who could make the biggest impact.

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea - 72 million pounds ($94 million)

Chelsea have been active in the market as owner Roman Abramovich backs manager Frank Lampard but the 21-year-old Germany international Havertz is the most exciting addition.

Scorer of 18 goals in all competitions last season, Havertz gives Lampard several options either as a striker, a winger, a 'false 9' or even a deep midfielder.