South Korea court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

AFP
Seoul
Real Madrid`s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP
Real Madrid`s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. AFP

A South Korean promoter was ordered to compensate fans on Friday after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play an exhibition match as promised.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team in July last year, despite the pleas and anger of a sell-out 65,000 crowd at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Match promoter The Fasta had run adverts promising the Portuguese striker would play.

The Seoul Central District Court ordered The Fasta to refund half the ticket price and an additional 50,000 won ($45) in compensation to each of 162 plaintiffs who had sued the promoter.

Advertisement

Tickets -- priced from 30,000 won to 400,000 won -- had sold out in less than three minutes, such was the clamour to see the 35-year-old.

"The defendant has contractual obligations of Ronaldo playing in the game barring any unforeseen circumstances," the court said, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The fans who had come expecting Ronaldo to play suffered "emotional distress", it added.

No order was made against Ronaldo or Juventus.

The verdict followed a court in a different district ordering The Fasta to compensate two fans who had accused it of false advertising.

Anger over the superstar's absence spread beyond sports fans to the wider public, prompting the coining of an online phrase "acting like Ronaldo", referring to someone who doesn't live up to their promises.

The K-League accused Juventus of "deception" and demanded an apology, while one fan flew to Sweden to confront his hero.

Juventus, who were on a promotional tour, had flown into South Korea on a delayed flight and arrived late at the ground, putting back kick-off by an hour.

Advertisement

More News

Italy extend unbeaten run to reach Nations League finals

Italy's Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring their second goal at UEFA Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on 18 November, 2020

Lukaku double sends Belgium into Nations League final four

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal in UEFA Nations League match against Denmark at Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium on 18 November, 2020

Stunning Spain hand Germany worst defeat in 89 years

Spain’s players celebrate their sixth goal scored by midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal during the UEFA Nations League football match between Spain and Germany at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on 17 November 2020

Argentina beat Peru in World Cup qualifier

Argentina beat Peru in World Cup qualifier