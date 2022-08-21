Sensational Modric strike helps Real Madrid see off Celta

A stunning strike by Luka Modric helped Real Madrid on their way to a 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday as the reigning Spanish champions made it two wins from two in La Liga this season.

Modric curled home from outside the box just before half-time to put Carlo Ancelotti's side back in front after Karim Benzema's early penalty had been cancelled out by Iago Aspas, who converted a spot-kick at the other end.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde added further goals in the second half while Eden Hazard had a late penalty saved as Madrid built on their La Liga season-opening 2-1 win at Almeria and joined Real Betis and Osasuna on six points at the top of the fledgling standings.