Sterling hat-trick destroys Norwich as Man City go 12 points clear

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still have no margin for error after Raheem Sterling's hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Norwich sent the Premier League leaders 12 points clear on Saturday.

Sterling put City ahead in the first half at Carrow Road and Phil Foden doubled the champions' lead early in the second period.

England forward Sterling netted twice more in the closing stages to complete his seventh career treble.

"For his confidence it will be massive, the first goal is brilliant, when Raheem executes without thinking he is excellent," Guardiola said.

"I'm so happy for him because strikers need to score for confidence for the next games."