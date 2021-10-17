Sunil Chhetri shines as India win record 8th SAFF Championship title

Super-sub Abdul Sahal (90') whizzed past the Nepalese defence to nail the final one in the coffin on the last minute of regulation time.

Incidentally, this was Chhetri's fifth goal in as many outings during this campaign to finish at the top of the scoring chart.

India rang in a couple of changes to the starting line-up as Anirudh Thapa and Chinglensana Singh came in for the suspended Subhasish Bose and the injured Brandon Fernandes.

The first chance to the Blue Tigers came in the fourth minute when Yasir played in a delicious ball from the right for Thapa but Nepalese goalkeeper Kiran Limbu came out of his line to grab the ball.

Indian forward line tried every bit to breach the deadlock but the Nepalese defenders kept them at bay in the opening exchanges.