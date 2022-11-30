Tunisia upset France but still exit World Cup

An invigorated Tunisia claimed a famous victory over France on Wednesday but their 1-0 win over the reigning champions was not enough for the North Africans to progress to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

Tunisia, who needed to beat the already-qualified France and hope for Denmark to avoid defeat against Australia in the other Group D game to advance, roared onto the pitch to challenge a disjointed French side featuring nine changes from the side that beat the Danes.