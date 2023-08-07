Sweden send holders US spinning out of World Cup after penalty drama

The United States’ long reign as Women’s World Cup holders was brought to an end in the most dramatic fashion as they were dumped out on penalties by Sweden, who joined the Netherlands in reaching the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Sweden face Japan in the last eight as the drama and shocks just kept coming at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 and meet Spain.

Their last-16 defeat after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes was the United States’ earliest exit in their Women’s World Cup history and leaves European champions England now the firm favourites.