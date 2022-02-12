Tongi stadium scrapped, matches at six venues from 4th round

The ongoing matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football tournament will be held at six venues across the country from the fourth round in home and away basis, reports BSS.

The decision has been taken at a Professional League Management Committee’s (PLMC) meeting at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban on Friday.

The apex governing body of football in the country was facing stern criticisms from different quarters as the league matches were being played as grounds “which are not suitable for any kind of football”.