Tongi stadium scrapped, matches at six venues from 4th round

The apex governing body of football in the country was facing stern criticisms from different quarters as the league matches were being played as grounds “which are not suitable for any kind of football”

The ongoing matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football tournament will be held at six venues across the country from the fourth round in home and away basis, reports BSS.

The decision has been taken at a Professional League Management Committee’s (PLMC) meeting at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban on Friday.

BFF’s senior vice president and PLMC’s chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, presided over the meeting. From the meeting Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi has been scrapped as the ground was deemed “unfit”.

The newly chosen six venues are -- Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj, Sylhet district stadium, Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, Shaheed Direndranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla, Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Bashundhara Sports Complex.

The league is being currently held at two venues Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur and Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Uttar Baridhara Club will use Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium as their home venue while Abahani Limited and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will use Sylhet District Stadium as home venue.

Bangladesh Police Football Club and Swadhinata Krira Sangha will use Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium, while Chittagong Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited to use Shaheed Direndranath Datta Stadium as home turf.

Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium will be home venue of Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Saif Sporting Club while Bashundhara Kings and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will use Bashundhara Sports Complex as their home venues in the league.

