Bayern Munich pin hopes on ‘messiah’ Kane as Bundesliga returns

AFP
Berlin
Bayern Munich's new signing Harry Kane
Reuters

Bayern Munich are pinning their hopes on England captain Harry Kane to return a stuttering team fresh off their worst season in a decade to the European elite.

Bayern’s 11th straight Bundesliga title failed to paper over the cracks of a side which is yet to click since the arrival of coach Thomas Tuchel in March.

Last week’s signing of Kane for €100 million ($109 million) from English Premier League side Tottenham broke the German club’s transfer record.

The deal also broke a long-standing promise from former boss Uli Hoeness that the club “wouldn’t buy a player for 100 million even if I had the money”.

But whether the 30-year-old Kane, who arrives after a successful but trophyless career in north London, can truly be Bayern’s saviour remains to be seen.

