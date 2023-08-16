Bayern Munich pin hopes on ‘messiah’ Kane as Bundesliga returns

Bayern Munich are pinning their hopes on England captain Harry Kane to return a stuttering team fresh off their worst season in a decade to the European elite.

Bayern’s 11th straight Bundesliga title failed to paper over the cracks of a side which is yet to click since the arrival of coach Thomas Tuchel in March.

Last week’s signing of Kane for €100 million ($109 million) from English Premier League side Tottenham broke the German club’s transfer record.

The deal also broke a long-standing promise from former boss Uli Hoeness that the club “wouldn’t buy a player for 100 million even if I had the money”.

But whether the 30-year-old Kane, who arrives after a successful but trophyless career in north London, can truly be Bayern’s saviour remains to be seen.