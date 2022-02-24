UEFA could move Champions League final from Russia

UEFA said an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee would be held on Friday at 0900 GMT and a decision is likely to be made on this season's Champions League final.

The showpiece game of European club football's premier competition is scheduled to be played on 28 May at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, which already hosted several matches at last year's European Championship and at the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

"We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow," UEFA added on Thursday.

European football's governing body also has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant.

On Thursday the German club Schalke 04 said it would remove the logo of Gazprom, its main sponsor, from the team's shirts.

British prime minister Boris Johnson claimed on Tuesday that Russia had "no chance" of holding European football's showpiece game if it invaded Ukraine.

"A Russia that has pariah status -- no chance of holding a football tournament in a Russia that invades sovereign countries," Johnson said.

"No decision has been taken" by UEFA to move the final but it is "studying different options", a source with knowledge of the discussions told AFP.