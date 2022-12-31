Faes nets two own goals as Liverpool down Leicester

Leicester City’s Belgian defender Wout Faes inadvertently boosted Liverpool’s hopes of making the Champions League by scoring two own-goals in his team’s 2-1 loss at Anfield on Friday.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had given Leicester a fourth-minute lead when he strolled through the middle of the Liverpool defence.

However, that was the cue for Faes’s double dose of embarrassment.

In the 38th minute, Faes, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, sliced an attempted clearance from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross over the head of his goalkeeper Danny Ward.