Bellingham off but Real Madrid stay top after Atletico draw

Real Madrid dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday in which Jude Bellingham was sent off, but stayed top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid tied 1-1 with Celta Vigo.

The Spanish champions took the lead through Kylian Mbappe before the referee red-carded England international Bellingham for dissent towards the end of the first half.

Ante Budimir levelled for hosts Osasuna from the penalty spot after 58 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti's side endured a third consecutive league match without victory.

Atletico Madrid, who also played with 10 men after Pablo Barrios was dismissed in just the seventh minute, were unable to capitalise and remain a point behind Los Blancos, but Barcelona could pull level with Real Madrid if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Bellingham insisted he was expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee.

"I think you can see clearly in the video, I remember the incident very well, it was an expression to myself," he told reporters.