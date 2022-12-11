France lead England 1-0 at half-time

At the halfway point of the quarter-final clash between England and France, it is French midfielder Tchouameni's brilliant strike that separates the two teams.

After conceding the goal. England tried to conjure up a response but so far their efforts have fell short.

Saka has looked threatening and England captain Harry Kane has also tested his club team-mate, France keeper Hugo Lloris a couple of times. But so far, the French captain has been up to the task.

As things stand, France will take on Morocco in the semifinal, to decide who faces the winner between Argentina and Croatia in the World Cup final.