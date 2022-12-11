Live

France v England Quarter-final Live Updates

France lead England 1-0 at half-time

19: 58, Dec 10
19: 55, Dec 10
19: 50, Dec 10

Half time: England 0 - France 1

At the halfway point of the quarter-final clash between England and France, it is French midfielder Tchouameni's brilliant strike that separates the two teams.

After conceding the goal. England tried to conjure up a response but so far their efforts have fell short.

Saka has looked threatening and England captain Harry Kane has also tested his club team-mate, France keeper Hugo Lloris a couple of times. But so far, the French captain has been up to the task.

As things stand, France will take on Morocco in the semifinal, to decide who faces the winner between Argentina and Croatia in the World Cup final.

19: 49, Dec 10

46'- CORNER

Kounde gave away an easy corner to England with less than two minutes to go in the half. But nothing comes off it.

19: 45, Dec 10

45'- Four minutes added as stoppage time

19: 43, Dec 10

43'- YELLOW CARD

Griezmann sees a yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Kyle Walker.

19: 41, Dec 10

41'- Saka flings a ball in the France d-box, but couldn't find an England player at the end of the cross 

19: 40, Dec 10

39'- FREE-KICK

Mbappe wins a free-kick, courtesy a lazy challenge from Henderson. France play a short free-kick, and after three passes, the ball found its way to the left boot of Mbappe, but the shot from the French superstar was way off target.

19: 36, Dec 10

The France goal

19: 28, Dec 10

29'- Kane denied by Lloris

After a brief spell of possession, Kane took an aim at the French post, but Lloris was up to the task, deflecting it for a corner.

19: 28, Dec 10
19: 25, Dec 10

26'- PENALTY CHECK

Harry Kane went to the ground at the edge of the France d-box after a challenge from a French defender. The referee paused the play for VAR to check a potential penalty. But the VAR decided it wasn't a penalty.

19: 25, Dec 10
19: 23, Dec 10

22'- Best attack from England so far

Kane nearly wiggled away from his markers and was in a one-on-one situation against the French keeper Lloris. But Lloris saved his initial shot and Henderson's lob from the rebound was also safely negotiated by the French defence.

19: 20, Dec 10
19: 16, Dec 10

17'- GOAL for France

France's sustained pressure paid off as Tchouameni's right-footed thunderous shot 10 yards away from the box crashed into the back of the England net, giving France an early lead.

19: 16, Dec 10

15'- France keep knocking at the door

Rabiot snatched the ball from England in the midfield, squared it to Mbappe, who crossed the ball towards a charging Dembele. But, fortunately for England, Dembele couldn't get connect the header.

19: 12, Dec 10
19: 11, Dec 10

11'- France's first shot on target

Griezmann sends a sharp cross to Giroud in the box, whose shot went straight into the hands of England keeper Jordan Pickford.

19: 09, Dec 10

9'- Dembele's enticing cross from the left flank defended away by John Stones

19: 07, Dec 10

7'- Giroud attempted an outrageous reverse bicycle kick, fails to make connection

19: 06, Dec 10

6'- FREE-KICK

England get the first free-kick of the match. But nothing comes off it as Harry Kane was caught off-side.

19: 05, Dec 10

England's battle to keep Mbappe quiet begins

19: 03, Dec 10

3'- Saka intercepts a ball in front of French goal post. But the attack fizzles out

19: 01, Dec 10

1'- Match Kicks-off

This is the first time France and England are facing off in the knock-out stage of the World Cup.

18: 59, Dec 10
18: 58, Dec 10

Squads

England - Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Phil Foden

France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

18: 56, Dec 10

France and England fight to keep their World Cup dreams alive

Defending champions France face off against a confident English team in the fourth and final quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe has been the leading the French charge in Qatar, netting five goals in four appearances. He is getting ample support from France's most prolific striker Olivier Giroud and midfield maestro Antoine Griezmann.

England, on the other hand, have had eight players to get their names on the scoresheet, most by any team.

For England to stop the French barrage, they have to neutralise the Mbappe threat. Will the English succeed or will Mbappe take France a step closer to defending title, only time will tell.

