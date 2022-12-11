France v England Quarter-final Live Updates
France lead England 1-0 at half-time
Half time: England 0 - France 1
At the halfway point of the quarter-final clash between England and France, it is French midfielder Tchouameni's brilliant strike that separates the two teams.
After conceding the goal. England tried to conjure up a response but so far their efforts have fell short.
Saka has looked threatening and England captain Harry Kane has also tested his club team-mate, France keeper Hugo Lloris a couple of times. But so far, the French captain has been up to the task.
As things stand, France will take on Morocco in the semifinal, to decide who faces the winner between Argentina and Croatia in the World Cup final.
46'- CORNER
Kounde gave away an easy corner to England with less than two minutes to go in the half. But nothing comes off it.
45'- Four minutes added as stoppage time
43'- YELLOW CARD
Griezmann sees a yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Kyle Walker.
41'- Saka flings a ball in the France d-box, but couldn't find an England player at the end of the cross
39'- FREE-KICK
Mbappe wins a free-kick, courtesy a lazy challenge from Henderson. France play a short free-kick, and after three passes, the ball found its way to the left boot of Mbappe, but the shot from the French superstar was way off target.
The France goal
29'- Kane denied by Lloris
After a brief spell of possession, Kane took an aim at the French post, but Lloris was up to the task, deflecting it for a corner.
26'- PENALTY CHECK
Harry Kane went to the ground at the edge of the France d-box after a challenge from a French defender. The referee paused the play for VAR to check a potential penalty. But the VAR decided it wasn't a penalty.
22'- Best attack from England so far
Kane nearly wiggled away from his markers and was in a one-on-one situation against the French keeper Lloris. But Lloris saved his initial shot and Henderson's lob from the rebound was also safely negotiated by the French defence.
17'- GOAL for France
France's sustained pressure paid off as Tchouameni's right-footed thunderous shot 10 yards away from the box crashed into the back of the England net, giving France an early lead.
15'- France keep knocking at the door
Rabiot snatched the ball from England in the midfield, squared it to Mbappe, who crossed the ball towards a charging Dembele. But, fortunately for England, Dembele couldn't get connect the header.
11'- France's first shot on target
Griezmann sends a sharp cross to Giroud in the box, whose shot went straight into the hands of England keeper Jordan Pickford.
9'- Dembele's enticing cross from the left flank defended away by John Stones
7'- Giroud attempted an outrageous reverse bicycle kick, fails to make connection
6'- FREE-KICK
England get the first free-kick of the match. But nothing comes off it as Harry Kane was caught off-side.
England's battle to keep Mbappe quiet begins
3'- Saka intercepts a ball in front of French goal post. But the attack fizzles out
1'- Match Kicks-off
This is the first time France and England are facing off in the knock-out stage of the World Cup.
Squads
England - Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Phil Foden
France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
France and England fight to keep their World Cup dreams alive
Defending champions France face off against a confident English team in the fourth and final quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Saturday.
Kylian Mbappe has been the leading the French charge in Qatar, netting five goals in four appearances. He is getting ample support from France's most prolific striker Olivier Giroud and midfield maestro Antoine Griezmann.
England, on the other hand, have had eight players to get their names on the scoresheet, most by any team.
For England to stop the French barrage, they have to neutralise the Mbappe threat. Will the English succeed or will Mbappe take France a step closer to defending title, only time will tell.