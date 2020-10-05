Watkins hat-trick leads Villa's 7-2 rout of champions Liverpool

A superb first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a stunning 7-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to end the champions' 100% start to the season in extraordinary fashion.

Villa narrowly avoided relegation last season and finished 64 points behind Liverpool, who conceded seven goals in a match in any competition for the first time since 1963.

"It's hard to lose the way we lost tonight. First and foremost well done to Aston Villa, we have to give them the credit they deserve. It was one of those performances where we weren't 100% at it from start to finish," Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"Overall, we're all disappointed, we shouldn't have lost with the numbers that we did but it's about sticking together and making sure it doesn't happen again."