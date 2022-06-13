We want to finish strong: Jamal

He added, “All players are very motivated for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) match because it’s a home team and we know a lot of people will go to stadium which is a motivation fact for us.”
Malaysia will get ample support from their home crowds but Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera thinks that his team can compete against any team.
“It will be a great challenge for us… It is extra motivation for players to play in front of such a huge crowd and atmosphere. It is a perfect moment to show everyone that we can compete against anyone,” said the Bangladesh head coach.
Bangladesh earlier fought hard against Bahrain and Turkmenistan but failed to avoid defeat.
They lost 0-2 to Bahrain in their opening match which was followed by a 1-2 defeat to Turkmenistan.