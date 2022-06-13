We want to finish strong: Jamal

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan expressed his hope to end their qualifiers campaign with a good result against Malaysia on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Bangladesh will lock horns against host Malaysia in their final group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The match is scheduled to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 7:00 PM Bangladesh Standard Time (BST).

At a pre-match press conference on Monday, the star midfielder said, “Tomorrow (Tuesday) is our last match... We want to end the tour with good result.”