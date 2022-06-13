Football

AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2023

We want to finish strong: Jamal

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Javier Cabrera talks to national team captain Jamal Bhuiyan
Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan expressed his hope to end their qualifiers campaign with a good result against Malaysia on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Bangladesh will lock horns against host Malaysia in their final group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The match is scheduled to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 7:00 PM Bangladesh Standard Time (BST).

At a pre-match press conference on Monday, the star midfielder said, “Tomorrow (Tuesday) is our last match... We want to end the tour with good result.”

He added, “All players are very motivated for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) match because it’s a home team and we know a lot of people will go to stadium which is a motivation fact for us.”

Malaysia will get ample support from their home crowds but Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera thinks that his team can compete against any team.

“It will be a great challenge for us… It is extra motivation for players to play in front of such a huge crowd and atmosphere. It is a perfect moment to show everyone that we can compete against anyone,” said the Bangladesh head coach.

Bangladesh earlier fought hard against Bahrain and Turkmenistan but failed to avoid defeat.

They lost 0-2 to Bahrain in their opening match which was followed by a 1-2 defeat to Turkmenistan.

