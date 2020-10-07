Will most unpredictable Premier League season produce surprise champions?

"I want the Premier League to be a bit more like this season," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. "When you are talking about 95 points to win the league, it is remarkable, but in some ways it kills the Premier League.

"I’d like to go back to when winning the league was mid-80 points. It just means you lose more games and there is more excitement, and the teams who finish fourth, fifth and sixth are not as far behind.

"I think this season could be unique."

With no fans in stadiums to add pressure as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, home advantage is not as important this season as fewer matches, on average, are being won by home teams than in any of the last five seasons.

Also, with less time to fit fixtures in, clubs are going from game to game, with little time to regroup, ensuring matches in the empty stadiums have a distinct training-ground game feel, which has helped increase the volume of goals.