Ramos gifts Barca win over Sevilla with own goal

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos's own goal handed his old enemy Barcelona a narrow 1-0 win over Sevilla on Friday in La Liga, taking the Catalans top of the table.

Veteran centre-back Ramos deflected Lamine Yamal's header into his own net in the 76th minute to break the deadlock in a tight clash.

The 37-year-old said this week he had planned a special goal celebration if he scored against Barca after his summer return to Spain from Paris Saint-Germain, but putting through his own net was not part of the plan.

"Ramos is a spectacular defender, today he had the misfortune of scoring an own goal but he had a good game," Barcelona coach Xavi told reporters. "It was unlucky for him but for us it was good."