Guardiola backs Haaland to fire against Real in 2nd leg

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Erling Haaland to rediscover his best form when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final after the Norwegian failed to find the net at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions in the current campaign but was kept quiet by Real defender Antonio Rudiger in the 1-1 first-leg draw last Tuesday.