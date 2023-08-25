Laporte leaves Man City for Al-Nassr

Spanish centre back Aymeric Laporte has left Manchester City to join Saudi side Al-Nassr, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Al-Nassr paid a transfer fee of €27.5 million ($29.77 million) for the 29-year-old defender who had two years left on his City contract.

Laporte is Al-Nassr’s sixth major foreign signing in the close season after Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana and Otavio. The club signed Cristiano Ronaldo last season.