'Golden moment' as Messi meets Tendulkar on India tour

Football icon Lionel Messi's second day in India passed smoothly Sunday, after a chaotic opening to his three-day tour, as the World Cup winner kicked balls into the crowd and met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Messi greeted excited fans decked out in Argentina football jerseys at a packed Wankhede stadium in India's financial hub Mumbai, as supporters chanted his name.

The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar took centre stage in the presence of India's sporting royalty including Tendulkar and football star Sunil Chhetri.