Programmes before, during and after the World Cup Final
A World Cup final is about far more than just 90 minutes of football—it is also one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles. This year's final between Argentina and Spain at New York–New Jersey Stadium will feature several new additions.
From the closing ceremony and the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show to a special new award, the entire day has been designed as a showcase of football and entertainment.
Before kick-off: Star-studded closing ceremony
The closing ceremony will begin at 1:30 pm local time (around 11:30 pm Bangladesh time) approximately 90 minutes before kick-off.
Academy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and popular YouTuber IShowSpeed take to the stage. Hollywood star Tom Cruise is also expected to make a special appearance.
World Cup's first-ever halftime show
For the first time in the tournament's 96-year history, the FIFA World Cup final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show.
The headline 11-minute performance will feature Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and South Korean pop sensation BTS. The production will be overseen by Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay.
However, the break will extend well beyond the performance itself. Including the time required to set up and dismantle the stage, the interval is expected to last 20 to 25 minutes, and could even run longer.
This contrasts with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, which stipulate that the half-time interval should not exceed 15 minutes.
The extended break may also require players to undertake an additional warm-up before the second half begins.
Trump to present the trophy
Following the final, the United States President, Donald Trump, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will jointly present the FIFA World Cup Trophy to the captain of the winning team.
The crowning moment will be accompanied by fireworks, confetti and a spectacular light show celebrating the new world champions.
‘Championship Rings’ to be awarded for the first time
FIFA has introduced Championship Rings for World Cup winners for the first time.
All 30 members of the victorious squad will receive a commemorative ring. During the trophy presentation, the captain and head coach will each be presented with a symbolic ring. Individually sized rings will then be produced and delivered to every member of the championship-winning team.
Champions to receive US$50 million
The World Cup winners will receive US$50 million (approximately Tk 6.15 billion) in prize money.
Alongside the trophy, medals and individual awards, the prize money represents the most significant financial reward associated with the final.
Altogether, the FIFA World Cup final promises not only elite football but also an unprecedented blend of entertainment, history and celebration for hundreds of millions of viewers around the globe.