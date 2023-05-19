Lamela heads Sevilla past Juventus into Europa League final

Erik Lamela propelled UEFA Europa League specialists Sevilla into the final once again with a 2-1 victory over Juventus on Thursday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate triumph in a gripping clash.

Lamela headed home in extra-time to complete an impressive comeback for the record six-time winners of the competition, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Budapest on 31 May after they edged past Bayer Leverkusen.