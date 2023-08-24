Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE World Cup beating India's Praggnanandhaa

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and manged to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tie breaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format. Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.