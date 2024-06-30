‘My son played archery on this ground and I sold tea’

Prothom Alo :

Selina Khatun: Everyone introduced me as Sagor’s mother. I placed the medal around my son’s neck. They took our pictures and videos. It was very nice. Those who had seen my lifelong sorrow could not see this happiness. My parents are not alive. Sagor’s father is not alive either. Had they been alive today, they would have been so happy. (She said while wiping her tears.)