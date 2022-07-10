Ice-cool Djokovic tames fiery Kyrgios to win fourth straight Wimbledon

In their only two previous meetings, both in 2017, Djokovic did not win a set, did not once break the Kyrgios serve and had only a single break point opportunity.

Five years later, it was another sublime serving performance from the Australian in the early stages and he did not allow Djokovic any look at his delivery in the opening set, getting 77 per cent of his first serves in and firing down seven aces.

A couple of well-disguised drop shots from Kyrgios helped him set up two breakpoints in the fifth game and a double fault from Djokovic brought up the first break of serve, which was enough for the unseeded Kyrgios to take the lead.

Focused from the start, Kyrgios, however, did not forget to entertain the crowd when he could. There was an underarm serve and he hit a return on the half volley between his legs to delight the Centre Court crowd.