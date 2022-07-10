'Winner pays for dinner', Djokovic and Kyrgios patch things up before final

The pair met each other at practice and had a word before taking the conversation to Instagram for their millions of followers.
Djokovic: "It took you five years to say something nice about me."
Kyrgios: "But I defended you when it mattered."
Djokovic: "You did, I appreciate that."
Kyrgios: "We friends now?"
Djokovic: "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS Winner of tomorrow pays."
Kyrgios: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."
Kyrgios reached the final after Rafa Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.