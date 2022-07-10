'Winner pays for dinner', Djokovic and Kyrgios patch things up before final

A bromance between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected coming into Wimbledon, but the two players have buried the hatchet and even decided to go for dinner, with Sunday's final winner footing the bill.

Kyrgios, who has in the past labelled Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool", defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic is seeking his 21st major and seventh title at Wimbledon while Kyrgios is in his first Grand Slam final.