Lakers dominate Nuggets in NBA Western finals opener

"It took a quarter for us to kind of figure it out," James said. "I'm not saying we fully figured them out because it's too early in the series to say that.

"but we started to get a better feel, just started to get in a better rhythm defensively and we started to get some stops in that second quarter and we were able to build that lead up going into halftime."

Well aware that the Nuggets had proved their resilience with some big second-half comebacks against the Los Angeles Clippers in the previous round, the Lakers kept the pressure on after the break.

Denver trimmed the deficit to nine points midway through the third quarter.

But their efforts were hampered with star Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap all in early foul trouble, and that was the closest they would get in the second half.

Jokic and Murray both scored 21 points to pace the Nuggets. Michael Porter added 14 off the bench.

But Denver coach Mike Malone said the Nuggets did not do enough on defense.

"Even in that first quarter we didn't guard anybody," said Malone, whose team shot better than 63 percent from the field in an opening period punctuated by Murray's three-pointer as time expired. "Our offense was able to score the ball but there was little defense."