Bangladesh beat Kyrgyzstan in thriller to emerge undefeated champions

Bangladesh emerged unbeaten champions in the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Under-23 Men’s International Volleyball Championship beating Kyrgyzstan by 3-2 set in a thrilling final held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday, reports news agency BSS.

In the keenly contested final, Bangladesh won the first set by 25-18 points but lost the second and third sets by 15-25 and 22-25 points respectively.

Bangladesh, however, staged a brilliant fightback to win the fourth set by 25-19 points and finally snatched the victory by winning the fifth set by 18-16 points.