Bangladesh beat Kyrgyzstan in thriller to emerge undefeated champions

Bangladesh’s Sheikh Ismail Hossain was adjudged the player of the final while Al Amin of the same team was named the best setter.
Zianbek Ulu of Kyrgyzstan received the player of the tournament award for his impressive performance throughout the tournament.
Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) president and chief of army staff general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was the chief guest in the final.
Earlier, Sri Lanka finished third in the championship after they came from behind and beat Nepal by 3-2 set in the third place-deciding match which was also held on Monday at the same venue.
Sri Lanka lost the first set by 22-25 points, but bounced back to win the second and third sets by 25-19 and 25-19 points respectively.
Nepal fought back to beat Sri Lanka by 25-20 points in the fourth set, but Sri Lanka sealed the victory by winning the fifth set by 15-10 points.
Apart from hosts Bangladesh, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, and Sri Lanka also took part in the tournament.