Boxer Sur Krishna Chakma declared ‘unfit’ due to high BP

He also took two days of preparation there to enter the ring and hoped to win against his Fijian rival. But, he is unlucky as the medical authority declared him unfit after his blood pressure was found high.

In this regard, Bangladesh team doctor Shafiqur Rahman said: “Actually, it is his misfortune. On the morning of the event, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure during a routine medical check-up. After resting for 15-20 minutes, he was tested again and found the same result. So, the authorities did not allow him to play because his (Sur Krishna) pressure was high.”