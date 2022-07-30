Local sports

Commonwealth Games

Boxer Sur Krishna Chakma declared ‘unfit’ due to high BP

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sur Krishna Chakma
Sur Krishna ChakmaBSS

Bad news for Bangladesh as boxer Sur Krishna Chakma could not stand in the ring in the boxing event of the 22nd Commonwealth Games due to his physical illness, reports news agency BSS.

Bangladeshi Sur Krishna, who carried the national flag in Thursday night’s opening ceremony of the Games, was scheduled to fight his Fiji rival Aria Rockbuli on Friday in Hall 4 of the national exhibition centre in Mustang Green, Birmingham.

He also took two days of preparation there to enter the ring and hoped to win against his Fijian rival. But, he is unlucky as the medical authority declared him unfit after his blood pressure was found high.

In this regard, Bangladesh team doctor Shafiqur Rahman said: “Actually, it is his misfortune. On the morning of the event, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure during a routine medical check-up. After resting for 15-20 minutes, he was tested again and found the same result. So, the authorities did not allow him to play because his (Sur Krishna) pressure was high.”

Later, he was brought to the pal clinic where the attending physicians tested him and found his pressure a bit high. An hour later, her blood pressure started to decrease and returned to normal. But, according to the rules of the Games, an athlete must have to pass a medical test before a certain time which he could not do, he added.

Terming it as bad luck Sur Krishna, who won the title in the country’s only professional boxing, said no nervousness worked in me. It may be due to a lack of good sleep last night.

Read more from Local sports
Post Comment