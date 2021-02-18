Sports

Australian Open

Osaka crushes Williams' 24th Grand Slam title dream

IANS
Melbourne
default-image

Japanese world No. 3 Naomi Osaka on Thursday beat 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams at the Rod Laver Arena to reach her second Australian Open final. In the one hour and 15 minutes-match, Osaka rebounded from a poor start to beat 'her idol' Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to book her place in the Australian Open final.

This will be the 23-year-old's second consecutive grand slam final and fourth overall. After the match, Osaka accepted she was "nervous and scared in the beginning".

"Then I sort of eased my way into it. For me, I think the biggest thing is just having fun and it's the first day having the crowd in a while ... it's always an honour to play against her. I just didn't want to go out like really bad, so I just wanted to try my best."

Advertisement

She added: "I don't know if there's any little kid out here today, but I was a little kid who watched her play and just to be on the court playing against her for me is a dream.”

"I think the biggest thing that I've learned over the years is just like, you know, you're competitive, you are playing against another competitor."

default-image

Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will now have to wait until the French Open which is scheduled to start on 24 May.

Osaka has extended her winning streak to 20 matches. She faces either Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova or USA's Jennifer Brady, both of whom are yet to appear in the final of a grand slam.

Williams raced a 2-0 lead in the first set before Osaka took control. Osaka then broke Williams at the start of the second set before running off to claim her third win against the 39-year-old American in five matches.

Williams's forehand was off the mark throughout the match as she made 24 unforced errors against Osaka's 21. Notably, Williams made six unforced errors on return whereas her opponent made just one throughout the match.

Advertisement
Read more from Sports

More News

Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata hospital after chest pain

Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata hospital after chest pain

Bangladeshi cricketers pay tribute to Maradona

Argentine star Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup trophy as he is carried off the field after Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the World Cup soccer championship in Mexico City 29 June, 1986.

Some spectators allowed to return to sports events in England

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Pedro Neto (2nd R) scores their first goal past Southampton's English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (C) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on 23 November

Mental health break put Maxwell in good shape

Mental health break put Maxwell in good shape