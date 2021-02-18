Osaka crushes Williams' 24th Grand Slam title dream

Japanese world No. 3 Naomi Osaka on Thursday beat 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams at the Rod Laver Arena to reach her second Australian Open final. In the one hour and 15 minutes-match, Osaka rebounded from a poor start to beat 'her idol' Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to book her place in the Australian Open final.

This will be the 23-year-old's second consecutive grand slam final and fourth overall. After the match, Osaka accepted she was "nervous and scared in the beginning".

"Then I sort of eased my way into it. For me, I think the biggest thing is just having fun and it's the first day having the crowd in a while ... it's always an honour to play against her. I just didn't want to go out like really bad, so I just wanted to try my best."