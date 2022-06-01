Pakistan thrash Bangladesh

Bangladesh were thrashed 0-8 by Pakistan in the fifth place deciding match of the Asia Cup Hockey in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Pakistan, ranked 18th in the world, was the favourite to win the match. Bangladesh, ranked 27th, couldn’t put forth any real fight against the Asian rivals and had to settle for the sixth spot.

For Pakistan, Mubashir Ali scored a brace while Rizwan Ali, Afraz, Abdul Shahid, Umar Bhutta, Ajaz Ahmed and Ghazanfar Ali found the back of the net one time each.