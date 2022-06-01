Pakistan thrash Bangladesh

Bangladesh conceded one goal in each of the first two quarters. But things turned dire for Bangladesh from there, as they conceded six goals in the remaining two quarters.
Rizwan opened the scoring for Pakistan in the 11th minute from a penalty corner. Mubashir then scored twice in the 16th and 32nd minute. Afraz made it 4-0 in the 39th minute. Three minutes later, Shahid made it 5-0.
Pakistan captain Umar scored in the 48th minute. Ajaz joined the party for Pakistan in the 53rd minute and Ghazanfar hit the final nail in Bangladesh’s coffin in the last minute of the game.
This is Bangladesh’s fifth straight defeat to Pakistan in hockey. Recently, Bangladesh hockey team has made progress in the rankings with wins over equal strength teams. But they are struggling to compete against higher ranked sides.
Bangladesh had earlier suffered 1-6 and 1-8 defeats against South Korea and Malaysia respectively.