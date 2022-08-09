Birmingham gives Games a rousing send off and new relevance

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games reached a high-octane conclusion on Monday by celebrating 11 days of compelling competition and sending the multi-sport event back to Australia in 2026 with new relevance and purpose.

Certainly Birmingham had plenty of reason to party having come to the Games’ rescue on short notice after Durban, South Africa was stripped of them and delivered what by almost every standard was a hugely successful event.

More than 1.5 million tickets were sold as spectators packed into venues, creating a buzz across the West Midlands that officials say will linger for years and could lead to a possible Olympic bid in the future.