The red and green arrow gliding towards bullseye

Diya carries a special arrow in her quiver. After shooting the arrows, normally, we bring back the arrows ourselves. This is the norm in domestic and international competitions. In international competitions, usually, there is no way to make out from a distance who from the Bangladesh team is shooting right now. Everyone wears the same coloured jersey. But Diya is different. She is easily recognisable. In our quivers, we only keep arrows. But in Diya’s quiver, she carries an extra arrow, which has the Bangladesh flag tied to it. When we see the red and green flag from a distance, we know that’s our Diya. We have the Bangladesh flag in our jersey. But Diya is not satisfied with just that. She loves to carry an extra flag while competing. My dream is that one day the Bangladesh flag will wave proudly in the Olympics through Diya.

* Ruman Shana is archer, Archery World Cup silver medallist

*This appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy.