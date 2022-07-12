Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open next year

Novak Djokovic is hoping to be allowed to play at the Australian Open next year despite being kicked out of the country over his vaccination status in January, the Serbian told state television RTS on Monday.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He lost his French Open title after going out to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals this year but retained his Wimbledon crown on Sunday.

The 21-times major champion cannot currently enter the US without being vaccinated against Covid, while his deportation from Australia carried with it a three-year re-entry ban.

"As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I am hoping to get positive news," Djokovic told RTS after being greeted by thousands of fans in front of Belgrade City Hall.