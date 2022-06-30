Wimbledon draw opens up for Nadal as Swiatek bids to extend run

Rafael Nadal tops the bill in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday, eyeing a clear path to the semi-finals as Iga Swiatek seeks a 37th consecutive win.

Two-time winner Nadal, hunting a calendar Grand Slam, was given a fright in his opener before finding his mojo against Francisco Cerundolo to win in four sets.

The Spaniard has benefited from the withdrawal of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini with coronavirus and a shock first-round exit for Canada's sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The major threat to Nadal's hopes for a third Wimbledon crown on his side of the draw is Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who faces Australia's Jordan Thompson.