Women in Afghanistan won't be allowed to play any sports: Taliban

The Taliban confirmed on Wednesday that women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to play any sports, including cricket. The move now puts the one-off men's Test match between Australia and Afghanistan for November in Hobart under doubt.

"I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket. In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this,” said Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, in an interview to SBS News.