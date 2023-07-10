Keys ends Andreeva’s Wimbledon run after point penalty row

Madison Keys fought back from a set and 4-1 down to end Mirra Andreeva’s hopes of becoming the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 26 years on Monday.

The 18th-ranked American came through against the 16-year-old Russian 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to make the last eight for the first time since 2015.

However, the tie ended in controversy when Andreeva was handed her second code violation of the match for slamming her racquet into the ground at deuce in the eighth game of the final set.

She was hit with a penalty point which in turn gave Keys match point, with the American going on to seal the tie.

Andreeva protested that she had slipped and had not banged her racquet into the surface intentionally.