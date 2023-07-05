'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

Defending champion Elena Rybakina survived a Centre Court scare to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday, blaming her nervous start partly on the presence of Roger Federer sitting in the royal box.

Rybakina saw off Shelby Rogers of the United States 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round as retired eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer looked on.

"Maybe that's why I was nervous because actually I really like Roger. When I was younger, I was always watching him play," she said.

"The atmosphere and the attention of being on Centre Court, it's different than last year, because last year I started on a smaller court.