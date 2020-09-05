10 Bangladeshi students to receive training from Huawei

ICT solutions provider Huawei has announced 10 outstanding ICT talents from five renowned universities of Bangladesh.

The champions have been announced recently in a virtually organised gala event for ‘Seeds for the Future 2020’.

A total of 500 students took part in the selection phases and 10 champions have been selected based on their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average), spot examination and their presentation on new technology and innovative companies, says a press release.

Huawei has been organising such events in Bangladesh for the last five years.

Traditionally, the chosen students would go to China for a study trip for two-week; however, due to COVID-19, the training has been shifted to an online programme.