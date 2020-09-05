10 Bangladeshi students to receive training from Huawei

ICT solutions provider Huawei has announced 10 outstanding ICT talents from five renowned universities of Bangladesh.
The champions have been announced recently in a virtually organised gala event for ‘Seeds for the Future 2020’.
A total of 500 students took part in the selection phases and 10 champions have been selected based on their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average), spot examination and their presentation on new technology and innovative companies, says a press release.
Huawei has been organising such events in Bangladesh for the last five years.
Traditionally, the chosen students would go to China for a study trip for two-week; however, due to COVID-19, the training has been shifted to an online programme.
Speaking at the event on Saturday , deputy education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said, “ICT will empower the youth and lead them to make a good contribution to society. This is much appreciable when the localized global ICT leader Huawei is taking the responsibility of grooming ICT talents of Bangladesh.”
The event was started with the welcome speech of vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific region Chen Mingjie (Jay) while head of office and UNESCO representative to Bangladesh Beatrice Kaldun was present as special guest.
CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd Zhang Zhengjun and other officials of Huawei along with the champions also joined the virtual event, the press release says.
The Seeds for the Future 2020 champions are Afsara Benazir and Khandaker Mushfiqur Rahman from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (CSE department), Tasnia Sultana and Abdullah Al Miraj from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (EEE department), Rabeya Tus Sadia and Amit Karmakar from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (CSE department), Adiba Tabassum Chowdhury and Arifur Rahman from Dhaka University (EEE department), and Faria Rahman and Foyez-ul Islam from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (EEE department).