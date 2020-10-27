6-year-old Bangladeshi boy wins global art contest by ICCR

Prothom Alo English Desk
Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami hands over the cheque to Anzar Mustaeen Ali at an event at the Indian High Commission on 27 October 2020
Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami hands over the cheque to Anzar Mustaeen Ali at an event at the Indian High Commission on 27 October 2020UNB

Anzar Mustaeen Ali, a six-year-old from Bangladesh, has won a special prize of $1,000 for his beautiful artwork, which has been selected along with six other artworks for showcasing at the digital art exhibition of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the cheque to him on Tuesday at an event at the Indian High Commission, reports UNB.

Doraiswami congratulated Ali in presence of his family and officials of the High Commission.

Advertisement

ICCR launched the global painting competition titled “United Against CORONA - Express Through Art” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition elicited an overwhelming response from across the world.

The event was to encourage artistic expressions of emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts by artists across the world in the fight against COVID-19.

More than 8,000 artworks were submitted from around the world from which 210 artworks were shortlisted, after the first round of selection.

Advertisement

The final jury evaluated and decided the winners from each category such as Indian and Foreign, Professional/Amateur/Children in four different sections: Contemporary Art, Folk and Tribal Art, Cartoons and Illustrations and Digital and New Age Art.

ICCR has welcomed the fact that the maximum number of entries were from Bangladesh.

More News

DUJA gets new committee

DUJA gets new committee

Nancy Hoque on the '40 under 40' list

Nancy Hoque on the '40 under 40' list

480th Scout Leader Basic Course concludes

480th Scout Leader Basic Course concludes

Students’ silent march in protest of sexual harassment

Jagannath University students on Tuesday, 6 October, march in silent protest against rape and abuse of women