6-year-old Bangladeshi boy wins global art contest by ICCR

Anzar Mustaeen Ali, a six-year-old from Bangladesh, has won a special prize of $1,000 for his beautiful artwork, which has been selected along with six other artworks for showcasing at the digital art exhibition of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the cheque to him on Tuesday at an event at the Indian High Commission, reports UNB.
Doraiswami congratulated Ali in presence of his family and officials of the High Commission.
ICCR launched the global painting competition titled “United Against CORONA - Express Through Art” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competition elicited an overwhelming response from across the world.
The event was to encourage artistic expressions of emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts by artists across the world in the fight against COVID-19.
More than 8,000 artworks were submitted from around the world from which 210 artworks were shortlisted, after the first round of selection.
The final jury evaluated and decided the winners from each category such as Indian and Foreign, Professional/Amateur/Children in four different sections: Contemporary Art, Folk and Tribal Art, Cartoons and Illustrations and Digital and New Age Art.
ICCR has welcomed the fact that the maximum number of entries were from Bangladesh.