6-year-old Bangladeshi boy wins global art contest by ICCR

Anzar Mustaeen Ali, a six-year-old from Bangladesh, has won a special prize of $1,000 for his beautiful artwork, which has been selected along with six other artworks for showcasing at the digital art exhibition of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami handed over the cheque to him on Tuesday at an event at the Indian High Commission, reports UNB.

Doraiswami congratulated Ali in presence of his family and officials of the High Commission.