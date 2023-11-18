ELCOP organises 22nd human rights summer school

The Empowerment through Law of the Common People (ELCOP) organised the 22nd Human Rights Summer School (HRSS) at the Proshika HRDC, Manikganj between 17 and 27 October, says a press release.
The Theme of this edition was ‘Human Rights and Human Security’.
Some 42 participants from 19 universities of Bangladesh and Nepal have participated in this edition.
At the inaugural session, the chief justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hassan was present as the chief guest.
Justice Hassan urged that the youth must play a pivotal role in upholding justice for their less fortunate fellows.
The ceremony was chaired by professor Mizanur Rahman, chairman, ELCOP and director, BILIA.
The director of the HRSS, SM Masum Billah made the address of welcome. A vote of thanks was given by Barrister Tapos Kanti Baul, executive director, ELCOP.
The attorney general for India, R Venkataramani was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the 22nd Human Rights Summer School.
As guest of honour, there was S Shivakumar, senior professor, Indian Law Institute. Professor Mizanur Rahman chaired the valedictory ceremony.
Mr Venkataramani said, "While we fight for equality on the one hand, we keep creating divisions on the other which makes human rights advocacy more challenging."
The ELCOP has been organising Human Rights Summer School for the last 23 years.
Professor Mizanur Rahman, ex-chairman of the National Human Rights Commission established the HRSS back in 2000.
Summer School has pioneered clinical legal education in not only Bangladesh but also all over South Asia.
Students from home and abroad unite here. Generally, LLB students in the final year or LLM students participate in the Summer School.