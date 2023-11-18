ELCOP organises 22nd human rights summer school

The Empowerment through Law of the Common People (ELCOP) organised the 22nd Human Rights Summer School (HRSS) at the Proshika HRDC, Manikganj between 17 and 27 October, says a press release.

The Theme of this edition was ‘Human Rights and Human Security’.

Some 42 participants from 19 universities of Bangladesh and Nepal have participated in this edition.

At the inaugural session, the chief justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hassan was present as the chief guest.

Justice Hassan urged that the youth must play a pivotal role in upholding justice for their less fortunate fellows.

The ceremony was chaired by professor Mizanur Rahman, chairman, ELCOP and director, BILIA.

The director of the HRSS, SM Masum Billah made the address of welcome. A vote of thanks was given by Barrister Tapos Kanti Baul, executive director, ELCOP.