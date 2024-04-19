RUET team clinches third place in Huawei ICT competition

A team from the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has clinched the third position in Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 APAC Round involving more than 6,400 students from 14 countries.

The announcement came at the APAC Award ceremony in Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday, stated a press release.

More than a thousand undergrad students from 25 universities of Bangladesh enrolled in this competition, launched last year. The students selected any of the given criteria namely network track, cloud track, computing track and innovation track.