Young talent
Ima transitions from statistician to researcher
Every Bangla New Year, Chhutir Dine (Saturday Supplement) of Prothom Alo features young talents from various fields such as sports, acting, research, and architecture in the 1432 Bangla year. This time it presents a two-page feature on a group of bright young individuals. These stories have been rewritten in English. Here, read the story of young researcher Ima Akhter.
In the remote island village of Daulatkhan, Bhola, land and water seem to merge as one. The area has limited access to transportation and even fewer educational opportunities. Ima Akter is from this village.
From childhood, Ima had a deep interest in mathematics. She loved analysing problems and solving them with logic. She was highly attentive to her studies and her dedication paid off. After receiving a scholarship in the fifth grade, she earned another scholarship again in the eighth grade. She proved her academic excellence by scoring GPA-5 in both SSC and HSC exams, securing a government scholarship.
Then came the hurdles. Pursuing higher education meant leaving her remote village for the city—but where would she stay? She had no relatives there. Financial challenges added to the difficulty. Yet Ima overcame them. Through her determination, she gained admission to the Department of Statistics at the University of Dhaka.
Even after enrolling, her journey was far from easy. She suffered fromm typhoid twice, nearing losing her life and also losing valuable time. Yet, in the cramped rooms of Shamsunnahar Hall, she fought back—clutching her books and continuing to study despite her afflictions. As a result, she graduated with a CGPA of 3.94 out of 4 in her undergraduate studies and achieved a perfect 4.00 in her Master’s. For her outstanding academic performance, she was awarded the Qazi Motahar Hossain Prize.
About six years ago, right after completing her postgraduate studies, Ima joined my team at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b). In the beginning, her role was purely that of a statistician—assisting with various analyses within our team.
Gradually, we began involving her in other aspects of research. She started writing papers independently and even began leading small projects. Within a few months, it became clear that this young woman, who had always excelled in mathematics, was beginning to understand policy, generate new ideas, and develop academic papers.
At our organisation, even when a medical professional joins, their initial responsibilities are clinically focused. Over time, they must learn to understand research content, analysis, and policy. This is how they evolve into researchers. Ima, too, followed a similar path and within a year or two, emerged as a capable researcher.
Her interest in research has continued to deepen over time. She has travelled to some of the most remote areas of the country to collect data. When faced with adversity, she learned to overcome challenges with the support of her colleagues. Those difficult moments helped her grow more skilled and professional.
While growing up in Bhola, Ima saw firsthand how a lack of awareness and limited access to healthcare affected people’s quality of life. She witnessed how women’s access to healthcare was severely restricted due to a lack of education. These experiences have fueled her passion for research. One of her papers highlighted the importance of women's education in improving the quality of antenatal care—it was published in the Archives of Public Health journal. Ima has authored over 25 scientific papers on topics such as childhood immunisation, antenatal care, and reducing maternal mortality. She has also led many of these studies.
This year, Ima is heading to the United States to pursue a PhD. She has received a full scholarship and research assistantship from Tulane University. Through this opportunity, she aims to apply advanced statistical methods to address global health challenges.
I believe this degree will help Ima grow into a complete researcher. I hope she returns to Bangladesh after her higher studies and continues to work for the welfare of the people. In her commitment to conducting research for marginalised communities, I can sense her deep sense of care and responsibility toward her country.
*Dr. Ahmad Ehsanur Rahman is a public health researcher.