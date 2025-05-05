Ima transitions from statistician to researcher

In the remote island village of Daulatkhan, Bhola, land and water seem to merge as one. The area has limited access to transportation and even fewer educational opportunities. Ima Akter is from this village.

From childhood, Ima had a deep interest in mathematics. She loved analysing problems and solving them with logic. She was highly attentive to her studies and her dedication paid off. After receiving a scholarship in the fifth grade, she earned another scholarship again in the eighth grade. She proved her academic excellence by scoring GPA-5 in both SSC and HSC exams, securing a government scholarship.

Then came the hurdles. Pursuing higher education meant leaving her remote village for the city—but where would she stay? She had no relatives there. Financial challenges added to the difficulty. Yet Ima overcame them. Through her determination, she gained admission to the Department of Statistics at the University of Dhaka.

Even after enrolling, her journey was far from easy. She suffered fromm typhoid twice, nearing losing her life and also losing valuable time. Yet, in the cramped rooms of Shamsunnahar Hall, she fought back—clutching her books and continuing to study despite her afflictions. As a result, she graduated with a CGPA of 3.94 out of 4 in her undergraduate studies and achieved a perfect 4.00 in her Master’s. For her outstanding academic performance, she was awarded the Qazi Motahar Hossain Prize.