A virtual choir recollects pre-pandemic campus life

Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunication operator, recently came up with the virtual event connecting more than 100 students of 12 reputed universities: Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, BUET, RUET, CUET, SUST, Khulna University, East-West University, North South University, BRAC University, United International University, and Bangladesh University of Professionals.
As a part of series of initiatives to fight back coronavirus and its looming effect, Grameenphone designed the digital engagement to promote the spirit of friendship, said a news release issued on Tuesday.
Commenting about the event, Grameenphone chief marketing officer Sajjad Hasib, said, "Grameenphone always tries to ensure the human relationship through connectivity…We intended to relive the campus life through a virtual hangout by singing the popular song."
The music conductors Topu and Rafa, in their speeches, also appreciated the idea.
The musical collaboration premiered on Grameenphone's YouTube channel on 1 August and can be found here.