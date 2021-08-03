A virtual choir recollects pre-pandemic campus life

Singing together the popular Bangla song ‘Bondhu’ during break seemed a perfect way to bond for campus friends.

When the coronavirus pandemic snatched away campus life and the opportunities to hangout, a virtual celebration of friendship day by a choir of hundreds of university students–led by “Bondhu” lyricist and composer Rashed Uddin Ahmed Topu and popular musician Raef Al Hasan Rafa–served as a recollection of the fun campus life.