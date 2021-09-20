Bangladeshi student to vie for title

The video entries focused on myriads of climate science topics to tackle the climate crisis, ranging from clean energy to coral reef preservation.
The finalists are - Aditi Chandra, engineer and entrepreneur at Kay Bouvet Engineering, India; Arka Chakraborty, student at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh; Danny Joseph Daniels, CVO at Lombris, Mexico; Emiliane Daher Pereira, researcher at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; John Leo Algo, deputy executive director for Programs and Campaigns at Living Laudato Si’ Philippines, Philippines; Larissa Cunha Pinheiro, PhD student in Nuclear Engineering at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Mayur Bonkile, PhD student at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India; Minh Anh Le, research assistant at Institute of Health, Economics and Technology, Viet Nam; Navjeet Kaur, PhD student at University of Mumbai, India and Pallavi Pokharel, a recent graduate of Kathmandu University, Nepal.
The finalists will now take part in online training and networking activities, including a two-day online masterclass with the leading science communicator Wendy Sadler to hone their skills before the final. After the final, the top FameLab Climate Change Communicator will progress through to the FameLab International Online Final to be held in November 2021, one of the world’s leading science communication competitions.
Adrian Fenton, senior consultant in Public Engagement at the British Council, said, ‘We had a great response to FameLab Climate Change Communicators, and we thank everyone who took the time to create and send us their video entries. It’s been so inspiring to have received such high quality, personal entries from around the world from individuals who share our passion for building trust in climate science.’