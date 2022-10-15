Youth for Science 2022 concludes

After the speeches ended, a cake was cut to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Bigganchinta. Everyone present celebrated the occasion with cakes and sweets.

The guests gave away prizes to the winners of each category (writing, photography and quiz competition). Each of the top ten was given a medal, a book, a backpack, Kishore Alo, Biggannchinta and several other prizes including 6 months free subscription to Cholti Ghotona and 1 month free subscription to Chorki. Then the names of the top 3 winners in each category were announced.

Sumona Islam Rupa of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University stood first in the essay competition, second was Sanjida Akter Orny of SAB and third was Tauhidul Islam Sumon of Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University. Rifat Hossain of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) came first in the photography competition. Al Beruni Sunny of Bangladesh Agricultural University came second and Sajib Karmakar of Chandpur Government College came third. Billal Hossain of Islami University was first in the quiz competition, Ferdous Afrin of Dhaka University came second and Samiha Azad of BSMRAU came third.

Essay and photography competition had first prize of Tk 20,000 and trophy, second prize was Tk 12,000 and trophy and third prize was Tk 8,000 and trophy. The first prize of the quiz competition was TK 12,000 and a trophy, the second prize was TK 8,000 and a trophy and the third prize was TK 5,000 taka and a trophy. The event ended with a photo session with the winners.