Youth for Science 2022 concludes

At the beginning of event, Bigganchinta editor Abdul Quayum delivered the opening presentation. He said, “All our attempts are directed at inspiring and empowering the youth for research and innovation of Bangladesh. We want to see them read Bigganchinta, take part in such science events and declare their desire to be scientists.
SAU vice-chancellor Professor MD Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan was present as the chief guest. The special guests were novelist, cartoonist and editor of Monthly Unmad Ahsan Habib, editor of Kishore Alo Anisul Hoque, Professor Mushtaq Ibn Ayub, Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Dhaka University, CEO and Executive Director of Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB) Mohammad Arif Hossain, Associate Director of FFB Anwar Farooq and many others.
Professor Ayub said, “Gene technology is moving us forward to the future. Thanks to this, many diseases can now be treated. We have to work on this, otherwise we will not be able to keep pace with the modern world.”
Kishore Alo editor and writer Anisul Hoque said, 'Many science magazines have been published in Bangladesh before. There was also a periodical called Biggan Samoyiki. But no one has consistently influenced and the youth so much and made them so scientifically conscious. We think our youth do not read books. That's not true. So much scientific material is being published in the last six years, and these are being read by our youth. They will enrich our country in the future.”
Comedy writer and cartoonist Ahsan Habib said, “By arranging such an event, Bigganchinta is making our youth creative. Bigganchinta will continue in this way in the future, that is our hope. But, it should arrange cartoon competitions in the future too.”
Mohammad Arif Hossain, executive director of Farming Future Bangladesh said regarding the matter, "I am happy to be a part of this event. Since 2019 we have been trying to organise 'Youth for Science' for the youth. However, this activity has not progressed far due to the corona epidemic. We want to work together with scientific thinking to get young people interested. This was the beginning. In the future too, we will continue to work towards making the youth interested in science.
Anwar Farooq, associate director of Farming Future Bangladesh said, "I am not a scientist. However, we all benefit from the activities of scientists. Our youth will be great scientists in the future. We will work to this end. But we want the youth to be interested in agriculture as Bangladesh is an agricultural country. There is no substitute for agricultural technology to provide food in the future and move our country forward."
The chief guest of the programme, Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan said, "I am happy that you have gathered here at this science event. Our youth are practicing science. They want to become scientists. Agriculture is the oldest profession in the world. Young people are using technology in this, modernising agriculture through it. This is how our country will move forward in the future.
After the speeches ended, a cake was cut to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Bigganchinta. Everyone present celebrated the occasion with cakes and sweets.
The guests gave away prizes to the winners of each category (writing, photography and quiz competition). Each of the top ten was given a medal, a book, a backpack, Kishore Alo, Biggannchinta and several other prizes including 6 months free subscription to Cholti Ghotona and 1 month free subscription to Chorki. Then the names of the top 3 winners in each category were announced.
Sumona Islam Rupa of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University stood first in the essay competition, second was Sanjida Akter Orny of SAB and third was Tauhidul Islam Sumon of Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University. Rifat Hossain of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) came first in the photography competition. Al Beruni Sunny of Bangladesh Agricultural University came second and Sajib Karmakar of Chandpur Government College came third. Billal Hossain of Islami University was first in the quiz competition, Ferdous Afrin of Dhaka University came second and Samiha Azad of BSMRAU came third.
Essay and photography competition had first prize of Tk 20,000 and trophy, second prize was Tk 12,000 and trophy and third prize was Tk 8,000 and trophy. The first prize of the quiz competition was TK 12,000 and a trophy, the second prize was TK 8,000 and a trophy and the third prize was TK 5,000 taka and a trophy. The event ended with a photo session with the winners.
Earlier, Future Farming Bangladesh and Bigganchinta jointly organised 'Youth for Science 2022' in September. University students from all over the country participated in that competition in three categories (Essay, Photography and Quiz). The preliminary results of the event were announced on Tuesday, October 11. The names of the top 10 contestants in the essay contest, the top 10 contestants in the photography contest and the top 74 contestants in the quiz were announced.
Farming Future Bangladesh is working to increase awareness of modern agricultural technology and science including genetic engineering in food grain production. Bigganchinta is the most popular monthly science magazine of Bangladesh. The magazine is working to spread science at all levels across the country and draw the youth's interest towards science.